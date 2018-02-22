15-year-old Melvindale High School student in custody after alleged threat posted

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threat against Melvindale High School.

The school received information about a threat posted to social media.

Police said the student threatened to commit a violent act at the school and officers spoke with him and his mother.

The student is in custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

A ruling from the prosecutor’s office is expected Thursday regarding charges.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in last week's shooting.

A student at South Lyon High School was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism Tuesday. The 18-year-old allegedly sent a message to a friend on Snapchat asking if he wanted to re-enact the shooting in Florida.

Manistee County deputies were notified Monday about a threat to “shoot up” Brethren High School in Dickson Township and a teen was taken into custody. Police said an AR-15 was taken from the boy’s home. Officials say he told deputies that he was joking.

