2 arrested after film crew finds body of missing Oakland County man hidden under pile of branches

PONTIAC, Mich. - A woman and her father have been arrested after a film crew found the body of her missing boyfriend hidden under branches in a vacant Oakland County field, police said.

Lanard Jerome Curtaindoll, 41, of Pontiac, was reported missing Nov. 25 by his family, police said.

Deputies were called at 11:21 a.m. April 24 to a vacant field in the area of Lake Street and Gillespie Avenue in Pontiac, according to authorities.

A large group of people who were in the area filming an independent movie told police they had noticed a foul odor in the area and found the decomposing remains of a human body under a large pile of tree branches, deputies said.

The branches appeared to have been purposely placed to hide the body, officials said.

Police determined the body to be that of Curtaindoll. Officials said he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said Curtaindoll had been shot in a club at Edison and Chamberlin streets in Pontiac.

According to police, Curtaindoll got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lakeisha Hawkins, around Thanksgiving. Curtaindoll was later shot at the club, allegedly by Hawkins' father, Kenneth Legrant Hawkins, officials said.

Lakeisha Hawkins owned the club at the time of the shooting, police said.

Kenneth Hawkins, 49, of Pontiac, was arrested, but his daughter fled the area after his arrest, according to authorities.

Kenneth Hawkins was arraigned Saturday at the Oakland County Jail on charges of open murder, carrying away of a human body, felon in possession of firearms and two felony firearms violations. He was denied bail.

According to records, Kenneth Hawkins was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in 1989.

Lakeisha Hawkins, 33, of Pontiac, was taken into custody Monday by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team, according to police.

She was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County's 50th District Court on charges of carrying away of a human body and accessory after the fact to a felony. She is being held in lieu of $200,000 cash and must wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference for Lakeisha Hawkins has been scheduled for May 14.

Lakeisha Hawkins was charged with delivering/manufacturing cocaine/heroin in 2003 and delivering/manufacturing marijuana in 2015, according to records.

