2 released in connection with fatal shooting of mother on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police said two people who were arrested in connection with the murder of a Detroit mother have been released as the case continues to be investigated.

The 28-year-old mother was fatally shot July 9 while staying at her sister's place in Detroit.

Evelyn Latrice Arnold had four children, including 5-year-old twin girls, and family members said those children were her life. She was also close with her sisters, which meant it was not unusual for her to stay at her sister's place in the 3600 block of Nottingham Road.

Her sister lived in the upstairs unit of a home, and the family believed the downstairs unit was unoccupied until they got a call saying Arnold had been fatally shot in the neck in the downstairs unit.

The two people who were in police custody include a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.