Sheriff’s Office identifies man shot, killed by Shelby Township police officer

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Saturday morning by a Shelby Township police officer.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Kanwarbir Malhi, of Shelby Township. The Sheriff's Office said in statement that Malhi was an Asian/Indian man.

UPDATE: Man fatally shot by Shelby Township police claimed to be armed, acted aggressively

UPDATE March 9, 2021: Michigan AG’s office clears Shelby Township officer in 2018 fatal shooting of 25-year-old man

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Saturday when Shelby Township police responded to reports of an occupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Spring Lane apartment complex. During the investigation, the man in the stolen vehicle refused to comply with the repeated verbal commands of police and told officers he was armed, police said.

Shelby Township police say as a result of the man's noncompliance, an officer fired his weapon to stop the man's "aggressive action." The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated on the scene by officers and members of the Shelby Township Fire Department.

He was later transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital by emergency medical services and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect told officers he was armed. However, police have not said if a weapon was recovered.

"We didn't find one, but there is a possibility that there is one ... while we did not find a gun, we're not slamming the door on if there was one," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide during a news conference on Monday.

The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. Shelide said the officer has been with the department for 17 years.