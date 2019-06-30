10 Detroit bars to visit

DETROIT – Hip, chic and trendy, there is no shortage of places to visit in Detroit's bar scene, which has a little something for everyone.

Check out these bars for a fun night out in the Motor City!

1. Monarch Club

This is the Monarch Club’s first Winter in Detroit. The club just opened in May and is Detroit’s first public skyscraper rooftop bar. It offers sweeping views of Downtown Detroit’s retail, theater and entertainment districts from its front and rear terraces.

2. Sugar House

Next on the list is a popular Detroit bar that has earned national attention more than once. Detroit's Sugar House in Corktown is known for having some of the best cocktails in America.

3. Exodos Rooftop

You can enjoy appetizers with views of the city at this buzzing nightclub. Remember, the appetizers at Exodos Rooftop are a must!

4. Deluxx Fluxx

There's no arguing that the best part of visiting Deluxx Fluxx in Downtown Detroit's Belt Alley is taking pictures near its blacklight poster filled walls. But that is not all the club has to offer. Don't forget the arcade. So, grab a drink and dance the night away in this artsy bar that is like no other place in town.

5. 350 Terrace

If you want to have a drink and dance while enjoying a great view of the city, here is another Detroit rooftop bar to visit.

6. Level Two

At Level Two's rooftop area in Detroit's Greektown, guests can enjoy live music and a DJ.

7. Mutiny Bar

A tiki bar that serves up tropical cocktails in the Motor City is one of the best in the country, according to the Food Network. The Mutiny Bar is located in Southwest Detroit and made Food Network's "The Best Tiki Bars in America" list.

The Mutiny Tiki Bar (Photo: Facebook.com/mutinydetroit)

8. Standby

Downtown's Standby is another top choice!

9. Takoi

This cocktail bar and Thai and Pan Asian spot in Millenium Village is another great place to visit with friends.

10. Old Miami

You don’t have to stay indoors at Old Miami. There is plenty to do at this club’s yard out back, where you can lounge around, visit the outdoor food stand and bar or dance to music. Or, if you want to stay indoors, just get on the club’s dance floor, and play pool inside this hipster bar.