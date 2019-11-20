Partly Cloudy icon
Man dies after house fire on Guilford Street in Detroit

Cause under investigation

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
Detroit
,
House Fire
,
Guilford Street
,
Injury
,
Local
,
Fire
GF Default - Guilford Street fire under investigation

DETROIT – A man has died after a house fire overnight Tuesday on Guilford Street in Detroit.

Video shows the fire at the home near Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road. Firefighters found a man in the basement of the home. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other adults and a child were also inside the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape without being hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, investigators said this appears to be accidental.

