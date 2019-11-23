Police investigate deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side
Witness reports chaos outside emergency room
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side.
They are looking for evidence in the 15000 block of Manor after three men were shot.
The men were inside of a silver car that is now riddled with bullets. Police said a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone started shooting at them.
A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital in critical and serious conditions.
Police said several shell casings were left behind at the scene.
A few hours after the incident there was chaos outside the emergency room at the hospital.
Police said family members of the victims arrived to the hospital and things got a little out of control.
“The officers had to escort everybody out,” Maurice Randall, a witness to the incident at the hospital, said. "Next thing I know it was a whole bunch of cops everywhere, it was a priority.
The incident is still under investigation.
