DETROIT – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side.

They are looking for evidence in the 15000 block of Manor after three men were shot.

The men were inside of a silver car that is now riddled with bullets. Police said a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone started shooting at them.

A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital in critical and serious conditions.

Police said several shell casings were left behind at the scene.

A few hours after the incident there was chaos outside the emergency room at the hospital.

Police said family members of the victims arrived to the hospital and things got a little out of control.

“The officers had to escort everybody out,” Maurice Randall, a witness to the incident at the hospital, said. "Next thing I know it was a whole bunch of cops everywhere, it was a priority.

The incident is still under investigation.