ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said a robber walked into the Burlington in Roseville last week and ordered the manager to zip tie three employees, shut off the alarm and remove money from the safe.

The man in the photo above walked into the Burlington store at 31940 Gratiot Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Four employees were closing the store for the night when he came in and ordered them to shut off the alarm and go to the back office, officials said.

He made the manager zip tie the other three employees and remove money from the safe in the back office, police said.

He fled with the money in a dark-colored SUV, according to officials.

Police describe the man as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

A man suspected of robbing a Burlington store in Roseville on Nov. 20, 2019.

A vehicle used by a man suspected of robbing a Burlington store in Roseville on Nov. 20, 2019.