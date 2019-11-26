DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig said the DPD sergeant who was suspended for not responding to a shooting that killed an officer had been previously fired from the department for cowardice and then rehired.

Officer Rasheen McClain, a 16-year veteran of the force, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a scene on Wyoming Avenue. Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where McClain and his partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, were shot.

“There’s an allegation of neglect of duty," Craig said. "Serious enough to immediately open an investigation. That’s why I initiated the suspension.”

Craig said there are questions about how Kidd got back on the force after he was fired.

“I will tell you -- I have received contact from people in the organization,” Craig said. “They’re angry, frustrated and want him fired. I quickly suspended him. We will be moving very quickly to address this case.”

Craig made it clear he wants Kidd off the job for his failure that night. Kidd has been on the force for 21 years, but in 2014 he was fired after he did nothing while his female partner was beaten, according to the chief.

“How do you stand by (while your) partner takes a beating?” Craig said.

The chief lobbied for Kidd to be fired then, and he was, but Kidd ultimately entered into a plea agreement with the department to come back on the job, according to Craig.

While his name may be on the paperwork approving Kidd’s reinstatement, Craig said it’s not his signature.

“I hate to use the word ‘forged,’ (but that’s) not my signature,” Craig said.

Craig said he only signs paperwork in green, and that signature was in purple.

Kidd was suspended Sunday. Craig said the body camera video tells the whole story, showing Kidd a block away from the shooting saying, “We should take cover,” instead of running to take command.

Craig said Kidd has been a sergeant for about a year and a half. He’s suspended with pay.