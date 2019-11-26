DETROIT – A somber and emotional memorial was held Monday for officer Rasheen McClain.

Hundreds of people -- friends, family members, colleagues and more -- gathered to remember and honor the fallen Detroit police officer. at the 12th Precinct.

McClain, a 16-year veteran of the force was fatally shot Nov. 20.

Chief James Craig suspended a sergeant who should have been at the scene where McClain and Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse were shot.

Batoum-Bisse was wounded but is expected to be OK.

Police said the 28-year-old suspect was after a 16-year-old girl, shooting up her family’s home on Wyoming Avenue.

According to Craig, McClain requested a sergeant and one was assigned. The sergeant didn’t show up despite being a block away when McClain and Batoun-Bisse were shot, Craig said.

“There’s an allegation of neglect of duty," Craig said. "Serious enough to immediately open an investigation. That’s why I initiated the suspension.”

The sergeant in question has been a sergeant for about a year and a half and was suspended with pay.

It’s uncertain if the sergeant’s presence would have changed the outcome of the shooting.

The Detroit Police Commission will decide to dock the sergeant’s pay or not.

A possible suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been announced in the deadly shooting.