DETROIT – The attorneys for a Detroit police sergeant who was suspended for not taking action during a shooting that left an officer dead responded in a statement Thursday.

MORE: Suspended police sergeant’s inaction during fatal shooting leads to questions about his past

Police Chief James Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where Officer Rasheen McClain and his partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, were shot. McClain was killed.

Kidd has been suspended after a review of his car cam and body cam found that he never made it to the scene. Instead, he stayed a block away and suggested to his partner they take cover.

Attorneys Odey K. Meroueh and Zachary Hallman released a statement regarding the issue:

“We believe the characterization of Sergeant Kidd’s character to be inaccurate and defamatory -- particularly in light of his 21 years of service to the city of Detroit and before that to our country as a United States Marine -- it would be inappropriate to say any more at this time.”

