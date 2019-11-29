Happy Friday!

Or for those of you who love a good deal: Happy Black Friday. I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s safe to say there is only one thing on the minds of Wolverine fans right now: tomorrow’s game vs. Ohio State. Now, Michigan has a slight chance to beat OSU if they play a perfect game, and while being optimistic is important, there are a lot of emotions flying around right now. To make matters worse, both golf clubs across from Michigan Stadium announced they will be closed -- again -- due to wet grounds.

Did this affect your plans? Here’s a list of parking lots around the stadium.

Have a great weekend and Go Blue!

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏠 The city of Ann Arbor will be holding a series of public meetings this week on affordable housing with two vacant city lots in mind for redevelopment. (A4)

🗝 Antelope Antiques and Coins will be shutting its doors for good in February. The longtime antique shop has been a fixture downtown for more than 20 years. (A4)

🌮 This week it was announced that Taco Bell will be joining the list of food vendors at the newly renovated Michigan Union. (A4)

🥕 Food Gatherers’ annual food and fund drive Rockin’ for the Hungry kicks off on Tuesday at Kroger locations across Washtenaw County. Tune in to ann arbor’s 107one for live broadcasts with community partners as they try to raise one million meals for the hungry this holiday season. (A4)

🍗 Speaking of meals, Tios Mexican Cafe has been quietly donating Thanksgiving meals to patients and their families at local children’s hospitals for 26 years. (MLive)

🏈 Former Michigan Football player Chase Winovich surprised his mother Nina with a brand-new car to make up for all the long drives she made watching him play football in Ann Arbor. (A4)

Fun to know:

🎥 'Tis the season for free holiday classics at the Michigan Theater. Starting Sunday, see four free Christmas movies this month. (A4)

🎅 Staying in the holiday spirit, Santa’s Mailbox will be installed on Main St. Dec. 2-15. Get those letters mailed in time to get a response from the man in the red coat! (A4)

🛍 Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. Here’s a great local shopping guide Sarah put together. (A4)

🐟 Want to escape the cold? Mack Indoor Pool will be screening “Finding Dory” during its Dive in Movie on Saturday. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“They have never closed for a single day. The first year I was here it was the Superbowl Sunday blizzard where no one could get out. We were still here serving breakfast."

- Morgan Battle, director of The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.