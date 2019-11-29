GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A Garden City family rushed to make Thanksgiving dinner in a few hours when their power was restored Thursday.

Families across Metro Detroit ran into similar holiday roadblocks when heavy winds Wednesday knocked out power for thousands.

DTE Energy crews have been working all night and day to get the lights back on.

“Two houses down, a branch fell and it pulled a line down from the transformer,” Frank Wilson said.

Wilson said his wife was in the middle of preparing their Thanksgiving meal when the power went out.

Wilson used a generator to get some cooking done until the power was restored.

“I get my generator out, do the bare necessities we can here, and then I got on the phone and tried to see if anybody got a hot plate we can use to boil water,” he said.

DTE expects all outages in Metro Detroit to be back on by the end of the day Friday.