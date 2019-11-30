ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 30, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Small Business Saturday: Where to shop local around Metro Detroit
Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping season day devoted to shopping local.
Fans line up to begin tailgating as Michigan Wolverines prepare to take on Ohio State Buckeyes
The Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor. Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live in Ann Arbor this morning as cars started lining up to begin tailgating.
Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with slippery weather Saturday
Thanksgiving weekend continues to be chilly. Both snow and rain are in today’s forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Hit-and-run driver still at large after woman found dead in Clinton Township road
- Photos used in Birmingham condo listing spark controversy
- Bodycam footage captures arrest of suspected barricaded gunman in Livonia
- Battle of the Bands: Vote for your favorite marching band in ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’
National News Headlines
- Impeachment may complicate 2020 for lonely Michigan moderate
- Biden heads to Iowa looking for a rebound in key state
- Belated bill to help solve indigenous cold cases gains steam
- PG&E says blackouts limited fires despite 1 likely failure
World
- Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50
- Iraqi officials: 2 protesters dead in more violence
- Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3
- Hong Kong elders, youths vow to keep up pro-democracy fight
Sports Headlines
- 7 emotions ahead of Ohio State game
- 12 reasons why the state of Michigan is better than Ohio
- Can Michigan football actually beat No. 1 Ohio State, or is this another year of false hope?
- Tickets on sale for 2020 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle
