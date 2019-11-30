CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County family has gone six years without any answers to a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a 20-year-old woman.

The driver has never come forward.

Bobbi Roberts was found dead Nov. 29, 2013, in the right lane and shoulder area of northbound Gratiot Avenue, south of Capitol Boulevard, according to authorities.

Friends and family members gathered Friday night to remember Roberts and to make sure the case doesn’t go cold.

Family members spoke about Roberts as if she was still with them. In spirit, she always will be.

The vigil was held on the east side of Gratiot Avenue near Hall Road. It’s the exact sport Roberts was killed in six years ago to the day.

A small memorial is built at the location once a year, but a permanent one exists in Robert’s mother’s apartment.

“You don’t get over losing your child,” Carolin Roberts said. “You don’t get over that.”

Carolin Roberts remembers every detail -- Bobbi Roberts had just gotten off her shift at the Twisted Rooster restaurant on Hall Road and was walking home when she was struck.

Something that has helped the family is Carolin Roberts’ granddaughter, who was named after Bobbi.

They said they’ll never feel quite right until someone speaks up -- and until then, they’ll be at the scene every Nov. 29.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.