ROYAL OAK, Mich. – In 2017, Beaumont Hospital tried something new for its children’s hospital patients.

ORIGINAL STORY: 100s shine lights at pediatric patients nightly as part of Beaumont’s ‘Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams’

Aware of how isolating it can be for children to be stuck inside a hospital during the holidays, they started Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams.

Now in its third year, the program has grown considerably, but Beaumont Children’s is still asking for the community’s help. All you need is a flashlight.

Every night at 8 p.m., pediatric patients will shine flashlights from hospital windows and look for community members standing outside the hospital to shine their light back at them. It only takes a few minutes, but often means a great deal to young patients and their families.

“We are so incredibly grateful to have captured the enthusiastic support of the greater, Royal Oak community,” said child life supervisor Kathleen Grobbel. “In addition, we very much appreciate the selfless dedication of our volunteers and staff, without whose efforts we would not be able to make this popular event happen.”

The Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams runs every night in December at 8 p.m.

You can visit beaumont.org to sign up. Signing up is not mandatory, but it does give the hospital an idea on how many people they need to help with traffic and parking cars.

More information can be found at Beaumont’s official website here.

You can watch the event live in the video below.