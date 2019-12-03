Tom Gores donates 7,500 toys for Toys for Tots giveaway

DETROIT – Tuesday at Eastern Market Pistons owner Tom Gores helped make the holidays a whole lot brighter. He teamed up with Toys for Tots for a massive giveaway.

Giving children a Christmas is something that has always been important to Gores and his wife.

“We have over 800 local campaigns across the country and without people like the Gores we could not accomplish our mission,” Kelley Hardison, the VP of marketing for Toys for Tots, said.

The Gores family has teamed up with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program for the last 10 years to bring toys to children in Detroit.

