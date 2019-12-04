Heavy snowfall, downed trees lead to snowmobile trail closures in Michigan

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy snowfall in upper Michigan has led to closures on some snowmobile trails.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the snow in the Upper Peninsula and parts of the Lower Peninsula has downed trees and blocked trails.

“These storms dumped heavy snow and freezing rain that turned to ice, which snapped tree limbs and utility lines and even uprooted trees,” said Jeff Kakuk, DNR a western U.P. trails specialist.

The DNR said its contracted snowmobile clubs are working to clear downed trees and grooming trails. The snow was so deep that a groomer got stuck in it while working between Munising and Manistique.

“It will take time because some people are trying to dig themselves out and remove the downed trees and branches on the trails,” said Paul Gaberdiel, an eastern U.P. trails specialist with the DNR.

Riders can check trail closures here.