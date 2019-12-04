Kid Rock lists money he has donated to city after Made in Detroit restaurant closure announcement

DETROIT – Kid Rock took to Facebook on Wednesday, pointing out all he has done for Detroit after news his restaurant at Little Caesars Arena is closing.

The singer will not be renewing the lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant when it is up in April.

Olympia Development of Michigan released this statement from Chris Granger, the group president of sports and entertainment at Ilitch Holdings:

“We have been in contact with Kid Rock. He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values."

The closure comes after video of a lewd, profanity-laced drunken rant from Rock surfaced over the weekend.

Protesters, including Rev. Charles E. Williams, the president of the Michigan National Action Network, said it wasn’t appropriate to have Rock’s name on a building, LCA, that was built with public funds.

“He had been wrapping himself in the Confederate flag ... that’s an issue,” Williams said. “Not only wrapped himself in the flag, (the) past few years, he’s emboldened his statements.”

Rock posted about the closure on his Facebook page, noting all the money he has donated to the city:

"I will not be renewing my licensing agreement for my Made In Detroit Restaurant this April. I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough.

I will let the NAN network and others go ahead and take the wheel now. Good luck. I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke, and actually only does a disservice to the black community, which I have supported my entire life, by trying to alienate myself and many others.

PS - Hey Al Sharpton, you or your cronies will never beat me you tax evading, race baiting clown!

Trump 2020!!

250k donated to Eastern Market for the Kid Rock community kitchen

250k donated for the Barbara Bush reading innovative in Detroit

1m raised to help save The DSO, many, many more 10’s if not 100’s of thousands of dollars raised and donated in Detroit by Kid Rock"