Kid Rock on Detroit restaurant closing: ‘I guess millions I pumped into that town was not enough’

DETROIT – Kid Rock is speaking out after news broke that Olympia Development will not be renewing his lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena.

Olympia Development of Michigan released this statement from Chris Granger, group president, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings:

“We have been in contact with Kid Rock. He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values."

The contract expires in April.

The restaurant opened with Little Caesars Arena in September 2017. The arena opened with six performances by Kid Rock, each one a sellout.

Kid Rock posted a statement to his Facebook page on Wednesday morning:

"I will not be renewing my licensing agreement for my Made In Detroit Restaurant this April.I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough.

I will let the NAN network and others go ahead and take the wheel now. Good luck. I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke, and actually only does a disservice to the black community, which I have supported my entire life, by trying to alienate myself and many others.

PS - Hey Al Sharpton, you or your cronies will never beat me you tax evading, race baiting clown!

Trump 2020!!

250k donated to Eastern Market for the Kid Rock community kitchen

250k donated for the Barbara Bush reading innovative in Detroit

1m raised to help save The DSO, many, many more 10’s if not 100’s of thousands of dollars raised and donated in Detroit by Kid Rock"

