Kid Rock not renewing lease on his Made in Detroit restaurant at LCA

DETROIT – Kid Rock is not renewing his lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant inside Little Caeasars Arena.

That’s according to Olympia Development of Michigan, which released this statement from Chris Granger, group president, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings:

“We have been in contact with Kid Rock. He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values."

The conrtract expires in April.

The restaurant opened with Little Caesars Arena in September 2017. The arena opened with six performances by Kid Rock, each one a sellout.

Related: Kid Rock removed from stage after drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey