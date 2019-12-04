Metro Detroit men arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover officers in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two Metro Detroit men traveled to Traverse City to sell fentanyl to undercover officers, officials said.

According to police, undercover officers arranged to buy the drug from a 29-year-old Warren man Dec. 4. The man and a 30-year-old Detroit man went to Grand Traverse County and sold about 30 grams of suspected fentanyl to the officers.

After the sale, uniformed officers stopped the vehicle the men were driving and arrested them. A third person in the vehicle was released at the scene.

The Warren man was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, where he was lodged on several charges, including delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, maintaining a drug vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

The Detroit man was lodged on conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and delivery of fentanyl charges.