Police search for gunman after mother, infant shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 23-year-old mother and an infant were shot on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 16800 block of Freeland Street at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the woman answered a knock at the door when the suspect fired shots striking her in the body.

Police said she was holding a one month old baby who received a grazing wound to her body. A third woman, 23, was in the house but was not injured.

The suspect is described by police as a black man who was wearing a black mask. Police said the suspect is still at large.

The mother is in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.