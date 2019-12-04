37ºF

Reward offered for information after veteran battling cancer killed in Warren hit-and-run

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are looking for the driver of a 2009 Jeep Liberty after Anthony Marks was killed in a hit-and-run on Nov. 29, 2019. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. – Anthony Marks lost his life Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Warren.

ORIGINAL STORY: 63-year-old veteran battling cancer killed in Macomb County hit-and-run

The 63-year-old veteran was walking on Van Dyke between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads. He was just a block away from his home after buying cat food.

Warren police believe he was struck by a silver 2009 Jeep Liberty traveling southbound at about 7:45 p.m.

The vehicle may have damage from the impact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that could lead to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-Speak-Up or by visiting the official Crime Stoppers website here.

