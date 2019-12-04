Some voters will see millage renewal request from Detroit Institute of Arts on March 2020 ballot

DETROIT – A 0.2 mil renewal request from the Detroit Institute of Arts will be on the March 2020 ballot for people who live in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Back in 2012, with Detroit heading into bankruptcy within a year, the voters were asked for that millage. It was to run for 10 years. In return, voters were told it would be a one time ask and in return for passage residents in all three counties would be entitled to free admission to the museum.

The museum has done a substantial amount of outreach in all three counties when it comes to art enrichment.

The DIA’s endowment has doubled and is close to tripling from where it was in 2012, but it’s still about $70 million short from where it needs to be. That is why, in a tactical move, the DIA will be asking for a 0.2 mil renewal before it runs out in the March 2020 primary election.

So far, there has been no organized opposition to the millage request and the museum has built up considerable goodwill with the art authorities in all three counties.

The decision will be in the hands of the voters.