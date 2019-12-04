Woman killed crossing Detroit street killed in hit-and-run

DETROIT – A Southfield woman was taken into custody Wednesday after a fatal collision at the intersection of McNichols and Telegraph roads.

According to authorities, a woman crossing the street started to run when the Don’t Walk signal started flashing. Witnesses said the victim was struck by a car that had a green light and the car did not stop.

The collision was at about 1:30 p.m.

The woman’s body ended up hundreds of yards away with her personal items and information strewn across the intersection.

Police managed to track the owner of the car and took her into custody. It is unknown if she was driving the car at the time.

The intersection was closed down during the investigation.