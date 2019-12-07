Southfield woman charged with reckless driving causing death in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Chirin Kudeimati, 48, of Southfield has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Najla Mateen, II, 40, of Detroit.

The crash happened Wednesday at 1:06 p.m. Redford police officers responded to the area of West McNichols Road and Telegraph Road after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in.

Detroit police and emergency medical services arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Redford and Detroit police investigated.

Kudeimati is accused of driving northbound on Telegraph Road near the 23800 block of West McNichols Road when she struck the victim. Mateen was in the crosswalk.

Kudeimati has been charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. She was arraigned Friday.