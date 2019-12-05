Radio hosts camp out in the cold for Dearborn toy drive

DEARBORN, Mich. – Local radio hosts Deongello “Gello” Vanorsby and Joanna Tuttle are trading comfort for charity Friday.

“We have decided that, for seven days, we’re gonna sleep in a tent in the frigid cold to collect toys for kids in the D this season,” Vanorsby said.

Vanorsby and Tuttle can be heard in the morning on “The Gello Show” on 105.1 The Bounce.

For this holiday season, the two hosts are serious about making a difference in their community.

“I was that kid that grew up without that toy and people don’t realize how important a toy is for a child,” Vanorsby said.

Friday morning is the last morning the two will be broadcasting from a warm radio studio. After that, they’ll be broadcasting live in the cold with an effort of raising 10,000 toys for needy Metro Detroit children.

“My plan is to not shower. My plan is to not change my clothing," Vanorsby said "I think the only thing I will do is take a water bottle and my toothbrush and toothpaste. I’ll at least brush my teeth, so that when people come up that we’re so grateful for, I don’t just throw them off and smell horrible.”

Staying in a tent at the LaFonatine KIA in Dearborn will be less glamorous, but the morning show hosts said the cause is worth the inconvenience.

“We wanted to make a point,” Tuttle said. “We wanted to be out there and sacrificing so we can help these kids out.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the LaFonatine KIA at 2027 Telegraph Road in Dearborn.

More information can be found here.