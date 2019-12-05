Shelby Township honors police dog after apprehending suspected car thief

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An award was issued Wednesday to Morpheus, a police K-9, after the dog assisted in apprehending a suspected car thief.

According to authorities, police in Sterling Heights were alerted to an erratically driven vehicle on Schoenherr Road that had struck a parked car Tuesday night.

After a brief pursuit, police said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Morpheus was called to the scene and was able to track the suspected car thief, who was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

