Michigan State Police: 1-year-old boy killed in crash on I-94 near I-696

Van rear-ended car on interstate, police say

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Scene of crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores on Dec. 10, 2019. (MSP)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 1-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-94 on Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Martin Road in St. Clair Shores.

Michigan State Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a van was traveling in the left center lane when it changed into the left lane and rear ended a passenger car. The van driver and the driver and passenger of the passenger car were transported on a local hospital with serious injuries.

“We are confirming that the passenger in the passenger car, a one year old male, was killed in the crash. He was properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the crash,” MSP said on Twitter.

Eastbound I-94 remains closed at I-696 as MSP continues to investigate.

