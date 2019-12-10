Eastbound I-94 closed at I-696 after child hurt in rollover crash
Eastbound I-94 is closed at I-696 due to a rollover crash that has injured a child.
Michigan State Police are calling it a serious injury crash. Police said they are closing the eastbound side of I-94 for a crash investigation.
No other serious injuries have been reported.
Police expect this closure to last through the Tuesday morning rush hour.
