Investigation continues after 1-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-94 in Macomb County

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday in a rollover crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a van was traveling in the left center lane on eastbound I-94 at Martin Road about 6 a.m. when it changed into the left lane and rear-ended a car.

The boy who was killed in the crash was in the back seat of the car, police said.

“There was no chance for anyone being restrained, unrestrained, adult or child, that would have survived sitting in the back seat of that car,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Police said the driver of the van, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody but he was released after authorities interviewed drivers and witnesses.