Check out 5 favorite affordable bars in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Green Dot Stables

PHOTO: TRAVIS E./YELP

Topping the list is Green Dot Stables. Located at 2200 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Hubbard-Richard, the bar and New American spot is the most popular budget-friendly bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 1,848 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp can tell you more about Green Dot Stables.

"Green Dot Stables is a harness racing-themed slider bar featuring over 20 kinds of sliders, soups, salads, and desserts, beer, wine and cocktails," the business states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill

Photo: ANDRÉS T./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill, situated at 624 Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelp can offer more information about Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill.

"We are best known for our fresh ground chuck, made-to-order burgers with Tommy's special season mix, house-made fresh and never frozen corned beef and turkey," the business notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

About its history, the business notes, "Tommy's is located in a building that was built in 1840 and has verified ties with The Purple Gang, tunnels from the river to the building used to smuggle liquor during Prohibition and was once a speakeasy during Prohibition. "

3. Bumbo's

Photo: Jason E./Yelp

Bumbo's, located at 3001 Holbrook Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bar five stars out of 32 reviews.

We turned to Yelp for an overview of Bumbo's.

Regarding the business' signature items: "We're a small neighborhood family-owned and operated bar. Our beers range from $2 Stroh's cans to $7 La Fin Du Monde bottles. We have a modestly-priced house cocktail list, well-rounded liquor selection and a couple of solid dry wines," the business states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Checker Bar

Photo: CHING C./Yelp

Checker Bar, a bar and traditional American spot that offers burgers and more located downtown, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Head over to 124 Cadillac Square to see for yourself.

Yelp can tell you more about Checker Bar.

"We wanted to honor the origins of the legendary burger bar. From the '50s to the '70s, Checker created a concept that has been imitated and built on uncountable times," the business notes on Yelp.

In terms of signature items, "Classic bar burger that comes in half and third-pound options. And if you're looking to step away from the classics, we have a number of signature burgers that are amazing," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

5. Krakus Restaurant

PHOTO: LEE M./YELP

Check out Krakus Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bar and Polish spot by heading over to 12900 Joseph Campau St.

Yelper R. C., who reviewed Krakus Restaurant on July 10 wrote, "This was a wonderful restaurant with the most delicious potato pancakes, sauerkraut and pierogies. We really enjoyed the home cooking meal, and the servings were so large for the price."

Yelper Jim O. wrote, "The kraut, potatoes, sausage and pierogis were all very good, as was the basket of rye bread."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.