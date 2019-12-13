Eastern Michigan University receives $8M donation for state-of-the-art golf facility

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents approved the construction of an $8 million golf facility, funded by a gift from an organization of EMU alumni GameAbove.

The indoor training facility, named the GameAbove Golf Performance Center, will be dedicated to the current men’s golf coach Bruce Cunningham, according to the university.

The $8 million donation will allot $6-6.5 million in construction with the remaining going toward 12 years of operational costs.

“A truly exceptional golf program deserves the best equipment and facilities to remain competitive in today’s collegiate experience,” said GameAbove spokesperson Denis Wolcott. “The group of dedicated Eastern Michigan University alumni who are behind GameAbove is excited and proud to further enhance the total academic and scholastic environment at EMU."

The 15,000 square-foot facility will feature locker rooms, offices, indoor putting and chipping, and simulators to support both indoor and outdoor training, according to the university.

“We are extremely grateful for this outstanding group of alumni and their desire to positively impact Eastern Michigan University," said Provost Rhonda Longworth. “Our men’s and women’s golf programs are highly respected, and this gift provides the foundation to take the programs to the next level - with facilities that will allow our students to compete with the best in the country."

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in the spring and expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.