Morning Show Insider: Back up the clock 25 years

DETROIT – Jason Carr: Back up the clock 25 years and there’s a lot we’ve forgotten about. The TV show Wings for example. When was the last time you thought about Wings? If you saw it today would it hold up? Quick—name the stars. Ummm. Steven Webber? Weber? Thomas Haden Church was the mechanic. Or was that Tony Shaloub—he was in the cast, right? Who was the other guy? Daly? Tim? I’m not looking it up. I’m stream of consciousness-ing here. Was there a female lead? There had to have been. I’m vaguely recalling she was blonde. I can’t think of one plot, though. Not one.

A quarter-century.

Beepers, answering machines, encyclopedias. Zima. Snapple. Xena Warrior Princess. Baywatch.

I remember going to a mall store called Structure and buying too many Henley-style sweater shirts and khakis. I also remember making poverty-level wages my first year in broadcasting and crashing on my friend’s couch. The clothes I charged to my American Express green card. I think I just paid them off.

And what of the cars? Eagle Talon, Dodge Neon, Ford Probe GT. Man did I want a Probe GT. Such a cool-looking whip for that era. When was the last time you saw one of those on the road?

Probe GT

And think about this: the ugliest vehicle ever produced, the Pontiac Aztek, was still years away from being the stunning auto show concept GM would ultimately bungle and ruin on its way to production (read Bob Lutz’s book account of GM’s internal culture during this era—it’s a wonder they got anything built).

Pontiac Aztek

Hard to believe but as we stare down 2020, the early Nineties seem so removed those years may as well have been the Twilight Zone. Only the rich had mobile phones. In bags. In their cars. The only sex tapes we knew about were Pam Anderson and Tonya Harding, and some new place called the Olive Garden was offering bottomless salad and bread sticks, which is great if you make $5.34 an hour and sleep on your friends’ couches.

Finally, Bruce Springsteen released a new song called “57 Channels (There Ain’t Nothin’ On)." Bwahahaha! The Boss had no idea how rapidly that would seem quaint.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, December 20th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Holiday Weather

Paul Gross: This morning’s computer models remain consistent with a dry and mild forecast all the way through Christmas. That’s great news for travelers around the region, although the heart still tugs for that White Christmas, of course. Here’s the holiday forecast, starting with this weekend:

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Holiday Traffic

If you plan to hit the road and shop this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Our Kim DeGiulio will help us get around any projects and also be keeping an eye on any other possible problems.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Democratic Debate Recap

The sixth Democratic debate is happening Thursday night in Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University. Seven candidates have qualified to participate. We’ll have a complete recap in the morning.

6:40 a.m. - Your Neighborhood

It’s a place for people with mental illness to go and feel included. For Your Neighborhood, Evrod Cassimy is going to introduce you to a woman who is living life with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and show you how she and others are learning to thrive.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Name the two actors who have portrayed Chewbacca in all 9 Star Wars movies.

Answer: Peter Mayhew & Joonas Suotamo

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: December 20th

National Sangria Day

Mudd Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Underdog Day

History Highlights: December 20th

In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.

In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.

In 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded couples of the opposite sex.

In 2005, a federal judge ruled that “intelligent design” could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.

In 2017: The House gave final congressional approval to a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, the biggest package of tax changes in a generation and the first major legislative achievement of President Donald Trump and House and Senate Republicans; some Republicans warned of a potential backlash against an overhaul that offered corporations and wealthy taxpayers the biggest benefits.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 20th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 74.

Musician Alan Parsons is 71.

Country singer Kris Tyler is 55.

Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 53.

Actor Jonah Hill is 36.

Local 4 News Today links