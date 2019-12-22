Missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal found dead, family says

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Adrienne Quintal ended Saturday after nearly 10 weeks of searching.

According to authorities, friends and family members discovered a body at about 1:30 p.m. submerged in about 3 feet of water.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s department has not officially identified the body found as Quintal, but expects to have it identified by Monday.

The family believes the body belongs to Quintal.

Quintal was last seen in October at her family’s cabin in Honor, about 20 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found about 500 feet away from the cabin and was described as a rugged area that searches couldn’t have reached prior.

According to Quintal’s family, the search was called off Saturday after she was found.

“We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending,” the Facebook post reads.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police department at 866-774-2345.