Missing Southfield woman found dead near family’s cabin in Northern Michigan

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – Adrienne Quintal, a Southfield woman who has been missing in northern Michigan since October, was found dead Saturday, the family said.

It was an emotional 10 weeks for her family. According to Quintal’s family, the search was called off Saturday after she was found.

Quintal was last seen in October at her family’s cabin in Honor, about 20 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Family members believe they found Quintal’s body submerged in water about 300 feet away from the family’s cabin. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found in a rugged area near where they had been searching.

Quintal’s family was conducting their own search with trained search and rescue teams when they came across the body.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s department has not officially identified the body found as Quintal, but expects to have it identified by Monday.

“We have to do a thorough investigation and our medical examiner has to do a thorough check of the person before we can identify them positively,” said Kyle Rosa with the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are also looking for any evidence pointing to a cause of death.

“From what we could see upon our initial contact and recovery, we did not see anything that would indicate foul play or cause of death at that time,” Rosa said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police department at 866-774-2345.