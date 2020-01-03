‘Daddy’s in the house!’ Daughters welcome Troy dad home in adorable viral video

TROY, Mich. – One dad in Troy, Michigan, got a memorable welcome party when he arrived at home, dancing to chants of “Daddy’s in the house.”

The video, posted to social media, has more than two million views and was featured on the Today Show this week.

Relita Gillett says her husband, a Wayne County Sheriff in Detroit, was coming home from work and their girls welcomed him home with a song and dance -- he joined in, too.

“This is why I love my husband and kids he came home from work so hype and they joined right in,” she wrote back on Dec. 10.

Watch the video below: