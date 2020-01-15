Michigan lawmaker tells female reporter teenage boys ‘could have a lot of fun with you’

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan lawmaker is under fire for lewd comments he made to a female reporter this week.

Allison Donahue of the Michigan Advance reports Michigan State Sen. Peter Lucido, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 8th district, covering a large swath of Macomb County, made the comments to her while with a group of teenagers from Lucido’s alma mater, De La Salle Collegiate, an all boys’ Catholic high school in Warren.

Donahue was seeking comment on a Metro Times story that reported Lucido was a member of an anti-Whitmer Facebook group.

“I asked Lucido for a moment to address the issue at hand, and he told me he would catch up with me after he was finished honoring the group of students,” Donahue writes.

“You’ve heard of De La Salle, right?," Lucido asked, as quoted in the Michigan Advance. “It’s an all boys’ school."

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

Donahue says she later confronted Lucido about the comments, telling him the comments were unprofessional. He told her he was referring to the fact that De La Salle was an all male school.

“De La Salle, I went there, and it’s an all male school and anytime we had dances we had to invite the girls over for dancing or socializing, it’s very awkward for a lot of these boys,” he said.

“Yeah, I was just saying I’m at work,” Donahue said. “And you wouldn’t have said it to any of my male colleagues or anyone who presented to be older than I am.”

“I said it to an all girls’ school last week, ‘How would you like to have all the boys from the Senate come over?’” he recounted to Donahue. “It was nothing disingenuous. It was no harm.”

On Wednesday morning, Lucido issued a statement:

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.”

Michigan State Sen. Dayna Polehanki (MI-7) said Sen. Lucido’s comments “are disgusting and degrading and should never have been uttered, least of all in the Senate Chamber. The Sen. must apologize to Ms. Donohue and the young men to whom he spoke who might look to someone of his stature as to how to behave.”