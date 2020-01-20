Reward offered for information about northern Michigan elk poaching incidents

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. – A reward is being offered after multiple elk poaching incidents in northern Michigan last year.

The Safari Club International-Michigan Involvement Committee is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of those responsible for poaching elk.

Three elk carcasses were found in Pigeon River State Forest in Ostego County, about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road near Bobcat Trail, in December. It was the third elk poaching case in about a month.

A tip led conversation officers to a suspect after an elk was killed in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.