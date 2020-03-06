36ºF

News

Flashpoint 3/8/20: Speaking to political leaders ahead of Michigan’s primary election

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

DETROIT – Countdown to counting votes -- Michigan finally has its say in the primary this Tuesday.

The state democratic and republican party chairs will make an appearance Sunday on Flashpoint to talk about it. And after a whirlwind week of candidate consolidation, what will Michigan’s results say about the nationwide race?

Segment One:

Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox and Chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes

Segment Two:

Democratic State Representative, Abdullah Hammoud; Jill Alper of Alper Strategies & Media and Mario Marrow of Mario Marrow and Associates

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

