Flashpoint 4/17/20: People dying alone in coronavirus era with no one by their side

DETROIT – As coronavirus cases continue surging in Michigan and across the country many people are dying alone.

Their loved ones are not allowed to comfort or say goodbye to them. And then for the survivors, plans begin to percolate on how to come out of the coronavirus nightmare. There are still so many problems surrounding the pandemic, especially in nursing homes.

What does it mean that people are dying alone and then the bereaved grieve alone? Those issues and more surrounding the pandemic will be discussed Sunday on Flashpoint.

This week’s episode will also feature a special tribute to Detroit Tigers legend, Al Kaline, who died April 6.