Download the ClickOnDetroit app!

#1 News Website in Metro Detroit

Published: May 8, 2020, 6:43 pm

ClickOnDetroit App

The ClickOnDetroit app makes it easier than ever to get the latest news, weather, sports, entertainment and more from Detroit’s news leader, ClickOnDetroit and Local 4! Download for iPhone HERE Download for Android HERE

Copyright 2013 by ClickOnDetroit.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.