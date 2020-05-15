72ºF

News

Flashpoint 5/17/20: Local business owners weigh in on reopening Michigan’s economy

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Flashpoint: 2/23/2020

DETROIT – The coronavirus battle becomes a stoplight -- what do you see? Red for stop? Yellow for caution? Or green for go?

What kind of testing do we need to get a real read on where the virus is? And even if the light turns green, will consumers be ready to jump in?

Segment One:

Joshua Petrie, research assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Segment Two:

Peacock Room and Frida owner Rachel Lutz; Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers and Bill Golden, owner of Golden Shoes.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

