2 Lyon Township residents taken into custody after drugs, weapons, 2 babies found inside vehicle, police say

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and woman were taken into custody Sunday morning in Lyon Township after weapons and drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle.

According to authorities, just before 2:45 a.m., detectives working undercover in the 400 block of Boyne Street saw a 2010 Dodge Durango that seemed to be following them. When police saw a blue emergency light affixed to the vehicle, police pulled the vehicle over.

Police said the 51-year-old driver of the vehicle was known to detectives as a convicted felon who later admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded to the scene to assist with a narcotics search. Police said the search recovered a police-style flashing emergency lights, two semi-automatic pistols, a police-style badge, handcuff, a police scanner, a spotlight and a plastic straw containing suspected cocaine residue. A later search warrant on the impounded car found more cocaine, police said.

Authorities said the driver admitted he had used the police lights, spotlight and other equipment to impersonate a police officer in Metro Detroit.

Inside the vehicle were a 24-year-old woman and two young children. The children, ages 2 and 1, were turned over to their grandmother at the scene.

The driver and the woman were taken into police custody.

The man was charged with weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, cocaine possession and use/possession of flashing light.

The woman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine.