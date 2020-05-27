72ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 26, 2020

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be getting out of prison -- What we’ve learned

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced. The bureau reviewed Kilpatrick’s request for home confinement on Tuesday, and it was denied, officials said.

