Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 26, 2020

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be getting out of prison -- What we’ve learned

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced. The bureau reviewed Kilpatrick’s request for home confinement on Tuesday, and it was denied, officials said.