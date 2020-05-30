64ºF

News

Flashpoint 5/31/20: What is the way forward with so much anger boiling up in US cities

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Detroit police officers were in riot gear Friday night.
DETROIT – With the black community already under such threatening pressure in the pandemic, ugly eruptions of racism intensify a very hot fire.

On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint, there will be a discussion about the way forward for law enforcement and the people they are meant to protect.

Segment One:

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon and Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Segment Two:

Detroit journalist Chastity Pratt and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s Detroit Today.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

About the Authors: