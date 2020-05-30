Flashpoint 5/31/20: What is the way forward with so much anger boiling up in US cities
DETROIT – With the black community already under such threatening pressure in the pandemic, ugly eruptions of racism intensify a very hot fire.
On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint, there will be a discussion about the way forward for law enforcement and the people they are meant to protect.
Segment One:
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon and Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
Segment Two:
Detroit journalist Chastity Pratt and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s Detroit Today.
Segment Three:
Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.
