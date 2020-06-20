21-year-old driver killed in crash after speeding through Inkster neighborhood

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night.

According to authorities, MSP troopers were driving near the intersection of Carlysle and Burton streets when at about 7:45 p.m., they saw a vehicle speeding. Police said the troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle and found it had crashed into a tree near Fox Street.

There was only one person inside the car at the time, a 21-year-old man who was killed in the crash. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash until the results of an autopsy come back.

The investigation is ongoing.