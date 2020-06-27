Flashpoint 6/27/20: Conversation with US Senate candidate John James; Fall schooling as virus cases surge

DETROIT – The ads are moving into heavy rotation and point to a rough and tumble race for the US Senate.

Republican John James will talk about his race with incumbent Gary Peters. James was introduced to Michigan voters two years ago in the Senate race against Debbie Stabenow.

And schools and universities point to reopening plans for the fall, even as the coronavirus is spiking in many states. Can we really make plans for the fall now?

Earlier this spring we talked with Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson about the pandemic and its impact on the school, students and faculty. Matters of public health are getting Wilson back to his roots as an epidemiologist.

Michigan Republican US Senate candidate John James.

Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson.

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.