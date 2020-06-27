75ºF

News

Flashpoint 6/27/20: Conversation with US Senate candidate John James; Fall schooling as virus cases surge

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File)
DETROIT – The ads are moving into heavy rotation and point to a rough and tumble race for the US Senate.

Republican John James will talk about his race with incumbent Gary Peters. James was introduced to Michigan voters two years ago in the Senate race against Debbie Stabenow.

And schools and universities point to reopening plans for the fall, even as the coronavirus is spiking in many states. Can we really make plans for the fall now?

Earlier this spring we talked with Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson about the pandemic and its impact on the school, students and faculty. Matters of public health are getting Wilson back to his roots as an epidemiologist.

Segment One:

Michigan Republican US Senate candidate John James.

Segment Two:

Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

