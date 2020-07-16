Report: 3 Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus

Three employees at Cedar Point have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a report from FOX 8 in Cleveland.

The park employees were screened, as required by state guidelines, before the park opening and before reporting to their work stations, FOX 8 reports.

The park remains open.

Cedar Point opened to visitors last week for general admission reservations with safety precautions in place. Visitors have to undergo a health screening in addition to wearing masks while going on rides.

The lines might appear longer since visitors are required to stand six feet apart. Those interested in planning a trip have to go online to make reservations.

Ohio reported 311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state seen an uptick in confirmed cases this month, bringing its total since the outbreak to nearly 70,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Cedar Point is located in Erie County where 317 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak.

Here’s at look at the state of Ohio’s daily new cases:

Ohio COVID-19 daily cases chart (coronavirus.ohio.gov)

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 71,197 as of Wednesday, including 6,085 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 891 new confirmed cases and an additional four deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 70,306 confirmed cases and 6,081 total deaths.